State Street Corp Acquires 36,663 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 12,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,681.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,332 shares of company stock worth $2,447,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.72 million, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

