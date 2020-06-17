State Street Corp Purchases 53,668 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.94% of Veeco Instruments worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 247,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.