State Street Corp Sells 8,704 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Ubiquiti worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UI. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.