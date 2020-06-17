Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stepan were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

