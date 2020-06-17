Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11.

TDOC opened at $188.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $2,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.