Steris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

STE stock opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Steris by 37.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 20.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth $625,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steris by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 19.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

