SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Alex Smith Acquires 71 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith bought 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of £267.80 ($340.84) per share, with a total value of £19,013.80 ($24,199.82).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Alex Smith sold 6,232 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total value of £16,203.20 ($20,622.63).

On Thursday, May 14th, Alex Smith bought 84 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £186.48 ($237.34).

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.44) on Wednesday. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $358.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised SThree to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

