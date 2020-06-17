Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24,600% compared to the average volume of 22 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Clearsign Combustion worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.31. Clearsign Combustion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

