Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,371 call options.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 387,426 shares of company stock worth $39,126,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

