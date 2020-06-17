Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,931 call options.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after buying an additional 217,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,428,000 after buying an additional 387,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

