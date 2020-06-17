Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Insiders purchased 12,411 shares of company stock valued at $379,459 in the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $783.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

