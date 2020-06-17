Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Shares Up 1.1%

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.56, 836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49.

Sumitomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

