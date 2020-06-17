Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 233 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

