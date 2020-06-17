Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INN opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

