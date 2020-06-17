Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Suncorp Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 4,426,418 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Hammond purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.89 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,350.00 ($83,936.17).

Suncorp Group Company Profile (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.