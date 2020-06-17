Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Nicholas Gresham Acquires 102 Shares of Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($189.54).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nicholas Gresham bought 113 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($191.28).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. Superdry PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Superdry from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.54).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

