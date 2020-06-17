Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

