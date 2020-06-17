Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 4.3%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 78,609 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 36,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.