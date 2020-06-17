Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 4% Higher

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $13.35, 25,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 382,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

