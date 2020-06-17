Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

TENX opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

