Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $59,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.