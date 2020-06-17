Terrascend (CNSX:TER) Trading Up 2.3%

Terrascend Corp (CNSX:TER) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 64,606 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Terrascend Company Profile (CNSX:TER)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.