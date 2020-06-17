Tervita (TSE:TEV) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of $373.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

