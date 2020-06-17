Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.47 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54 ($0.12).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

