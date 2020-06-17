The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 614.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.78 ($7.82).

Several analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 555 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.37) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 677.40 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.25. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.51).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a GBX 5.93 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.