Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $23.58 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 776.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.