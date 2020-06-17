Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.32. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

