Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.86

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.86 and traded as high as $69.75. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 143,082 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,760. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $874,313 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.