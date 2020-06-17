Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$23.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.55.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at C$205,133.94. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,718 shares of company stock valued at $573,999 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

