Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.48. Towerstream shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 11,456 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

