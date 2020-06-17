Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 7,310 call options.

NYSE:LLY opened at $163.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $167.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $23,374,829.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

