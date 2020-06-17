Traders Purchase Large Volume of FLIR Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,893 call options.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

