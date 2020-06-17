Traders Purchase Large Volume of Unilever Call Options (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 430 call options.

Shares of UL opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

