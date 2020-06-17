TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.83, approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million and a PE ratio of 943.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18.

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million. Equities analysts expect that TSE:WBR will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TSE:WBR Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

