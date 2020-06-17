UBS Group Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to “Buy”

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $23,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $21,137,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

