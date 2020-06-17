UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of UGI worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

