Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,333,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

