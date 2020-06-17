United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $47.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental will post -20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 221,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.