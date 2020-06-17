United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 2.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.43, 272,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,722,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 378.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

