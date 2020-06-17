United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $2,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,387,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

