United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

UTHR opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,610 shares of company stock worth $14,387,456. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

