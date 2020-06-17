Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) Insider Rosemary Boot Purchases 8,396 Shares

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Rosemary Boot bought 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £19,898.52 ($25,325.85).

Shares of LON:UANC opened at GBX 229 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.25. Urban&Civic PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 271.50 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of $332.46 million and a PE ratio of 26.63.

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 256 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.