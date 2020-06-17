US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,293.75 and a beta of 2.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

