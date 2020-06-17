US Bancorp DE Has $262,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Invesco stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.