US Bancorp DE Has $275,000 Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

