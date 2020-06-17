US Bancorp DE Has $286,000 Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novanta were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 243.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

