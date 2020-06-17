US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,516 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 884,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 555,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,402,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506 over the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

