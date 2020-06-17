US Bancorp DE Sells 1,101 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

