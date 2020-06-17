US Bancorp DE Sells 11,835 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apache were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $102,618,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $99,801,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $25,952,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

