US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Shares Down 70%

Shares of US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) were down 70% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

US-China Biomedical Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

